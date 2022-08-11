2crazyNFT (2CRZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $96,577.00

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. 2crazyNFT has a market cap of $376,162.57 and $96,577.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014961 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038239 BTC.
About 2crazyNFT
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT
Receive News & Updates for 2crazyNFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2crazyNFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.