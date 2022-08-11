2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

2seventy bio Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ TSVT traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 40,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Insider Transactions at 2seventy bio

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $56,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $56,344.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $32,660.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,838.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,907 shares of company stock worth $359,336.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

