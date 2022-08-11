32,060 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Purchased by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,209,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after acquiring an additional 143,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,872.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after acquiring an additional 664,520 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 278,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 119,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 226.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Pinduoduo Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of PDD traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.92. 238,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,236. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

