4,494 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Celanese by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

