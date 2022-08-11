47,480 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 264,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 303,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,615,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR remained flat at $170.52 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,319. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.21 and a 200 day moving average of $148.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

