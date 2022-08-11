5,000 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Purchased by Timelo Investment Management Inc.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 48.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after buying an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.79. 121,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,884. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

