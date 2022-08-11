5,082 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after acquiring an additional 188,420 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average is $118.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

