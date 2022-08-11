72,190 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,706 shares of company stock valued at $187,920 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.98. 72,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,886. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

