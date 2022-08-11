7,362 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.21. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Insider Activity

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.