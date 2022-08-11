750 Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.09 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

