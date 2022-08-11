8X8 PROTOCOL Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $65,675.38 and approximately $45,871.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002560 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000172 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002040 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000231 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000830 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 99.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.