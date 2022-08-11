a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of AKA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 12,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,234. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.14.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
