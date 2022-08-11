a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Cut to $5.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s current price.

AKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.24.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:AKA opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.