a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Cut to $5.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s current price.
AKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.24.
a.k.a. Brands Trading Up 6.7 %
NYSE:AKA opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $15.23.
Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 164,758 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
