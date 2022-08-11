AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Up 587.0% in July

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 587.0% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKFRY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Danske upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

SKFRY traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. 24,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,255. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

