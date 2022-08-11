ABBC Coin Price Hits $0.0510 on Major Exchanges (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $51.18 million and approximately $20.83 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003061 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000753 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,604,523 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is www.abbcfoundation.com.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC. The ABBC coin is a mineable coin and is used as a medium of exchange within the Alibabacoin network. “

