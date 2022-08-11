AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $80,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $18,620,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.32. The company had a trading volume of 96,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,622. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $251.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

