Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

FAX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. 995,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,584. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.