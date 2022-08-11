Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

FAX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.94. 995,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,584. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

