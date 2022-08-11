abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE AWP traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 228,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $6.87.

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 399,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 78,504 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

