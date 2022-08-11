abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 175 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on shares of abrdn in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of GBX 179.29 ($2.17).

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 174 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 378.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.49. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.75 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.90 ($3.55). The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. abrdn’s payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

