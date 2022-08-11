abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 175 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of abrdn in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on shares of abrdn in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of GBX 179.29 ($2.17).
abrdn Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 174 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 378.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.49. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.75 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.90 ($3.55). The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.
abrdn Announces Dividend
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Further Reading
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.