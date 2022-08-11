ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $21.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s current price.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,707,000 after purchasing an additional 265,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,057,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,485,000 after purchasing an additional 237,241 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 108,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

