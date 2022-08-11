Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $316.45. 17,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.64.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

