ACCO Brands Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

ACCO Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 531,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 247,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 90,143 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

