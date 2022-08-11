ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. ACCO Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $1.39-1.44 EPS.
ACCO traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 725,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,369. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $652.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.
ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
