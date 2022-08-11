ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. ACCO Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $1.39-1.44 EPS.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 725,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,369. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $652.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 115.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.