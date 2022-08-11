Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Issues Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Accuray Stock Up 22.5 %

NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accuray by 14.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Accuray by 22.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accuray by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

