ACENT Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (ACE)

ACENT (ACE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ACENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a market cap of $2.27 million and $376,816.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACENT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,421.57 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00130228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00066697 BTC.

About ACENT

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.