ACoconut Price Tops $0.0996 on Major Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.0996 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $265,014.03 and approximately $47,414.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037295 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

