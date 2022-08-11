Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.53. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 4,718 shares trading hands.

Acorn Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

