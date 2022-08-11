Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.69

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.69 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 7.25 ($0.09). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 7.13 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,764,415 shares changing hands.

Active Energy Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £11.65 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Rowan purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($36,249.40).

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops. It also engages in distribution of wood chip; and processing and distribution of wood; and property holding activities.

