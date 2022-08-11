ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) dropped 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 13,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 847,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

