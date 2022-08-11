ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.01% and a negative return on equity of 108.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADCT opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 446.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 248,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 202,876 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ADC Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

