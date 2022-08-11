ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.69% and a negative net margin of 199.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.
NYSE ADCT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,228. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.72.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
