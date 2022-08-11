ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.69% and a negative net margin of 199.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSE ADCT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,228. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 248,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 202,876 shares during the period. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

