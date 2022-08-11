Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Short Interest Update

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Adhera Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATRX remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Adhera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

