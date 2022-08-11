Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Announces Earnings Results

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Adicet Bio stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,062. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $625.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58.

In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,299 shares of company stock valued at $261,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 40.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 52.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

