ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 83.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.25. 233,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,896. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $440.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 36.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 79.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

