Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its position in Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $443.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.07. The stock has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

