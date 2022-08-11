Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.
Advantage Solutions Stock Down 8.0 %
ADV stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.80. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
