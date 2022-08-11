Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 8.0 %

ADV stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.80. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 59.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 64.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,472 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

