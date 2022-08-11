Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 207,873 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,873 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.18. 441,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,947,660. The company has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.