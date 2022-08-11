Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 245,463 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.3% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $48,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 480,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,493,678. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

