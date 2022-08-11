Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 3,428 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,277 shares of company stock valued at $33,335,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

TMO traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $596.86. 33,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $549.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

