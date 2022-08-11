Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $16.36 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.84. The company had a trading volume of 30,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,805. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.39. The company has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

