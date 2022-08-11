Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $25.85 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $25,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 339.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 50,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.77. 65,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.58.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

