aelf Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $78.17 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One aelf coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $102.18 million and approximately $78.17 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,351.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00180307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00131130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00037348 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

