AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Up 87.6% in July

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 799,200 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the July 15th total of 426,100 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional Trading of AerSale

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 27,984,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,449,000 after purchasing an additional 967,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $20.10 on Thursday. AerSale has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.50.

About AerSale

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.