Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03. 4,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 23,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 396,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group accounts for 0.3% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

