Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $45.00 at Bank of America

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Affirm Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.26. 141,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,795,970. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Affirm has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 3.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

