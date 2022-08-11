AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.83 billion-$15.83 billion.

AGC Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS ASGLY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $7.12. 4,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452. AGC has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

