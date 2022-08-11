Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agenus had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 3.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.
Agenus Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.79.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
