Aigang 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,834.00 (AIX)

Aigang (AIX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Aigang has traded 145.1% higher against the dollar. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a market capitalization of $103,596.37 and $2,834.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aigang

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aigang

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

