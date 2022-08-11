AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.38.

TSE BOS opened at C$15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$47.00. The firm has a market cap of C$410.17 million and a PE ratio of 6.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.15.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

