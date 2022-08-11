AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.38.
AirBoss of America Trading Down 2.3 %
TSE BOS opened at C$15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$47.00. The firm has a market cap of C$410.17 million and a PE ratio of 6.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.15.
Insider Activity at AirBoss of America
In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
Recommended Stories
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.