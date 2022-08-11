Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Trading Up 1.8%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $19.18. Approximately 1,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.